Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.20x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TSN is 281.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of TSN was 2.61M shares.

TSN stock’s latest price update

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.13%relation to previous closing price of $53.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Tyson Foods (TSN) stood at $54.46, denoting a +1.13% move from the preceding trading day.

TSN’s Market Performance

Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) has seen a 0.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.22% decline in the past month and a -0.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for TSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for TSN’s stock, with a -5.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSN reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for TSN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSN, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

TSN Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.30. In addition, Tyson Foods, Inc saw -9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods, Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.31%, with 2.11% for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.