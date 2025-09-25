Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is 68.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRMB is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TRMB is 237.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On September 25, 2025, TRMB’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.63% in relation to its previous close of $82.04. However, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #3DData–Looq AI Now Compatible with Trimble Business Center; Faster, Smarter Workflows for Surveying, Engineering, and Utility Teams.

TRMB’s Market Performance

Trimble Inc (TRMB) has experienced a 0.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.90% drop in the past month, and a 7.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for TRMB’s stock, with a 8.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to CFRA is $92 based on the research report published on February 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMB reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for TRMB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRMB, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

TRMB Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.91. In addition, Trimble Inc saw 36.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Keating Christopher F, who sold 7,365 shares at the price of $81.74 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Keating Christopher F now owns 406 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $602,015 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 5.06%, with 3.07% for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.33 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trimble Inc (TRMB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.