Triller Group Inc (ILLR): A Technical Analysis

ILLR has 36-month beta value of -1.62.

The public float for ILLR is 165.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ILLR on September 25, 2025 was 2.16M shares.

ILLR stock’s latest price update

Triller Group Inc (NASDAQ: ILLR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.69% compared to its previous closing price of $1.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-22 that Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triller Group Inc. (“Triller”, “Triller Group” or “the Company”) today announced that on August 19, 2025, it received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) due to the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, and 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 (the “Delinquent Filings”). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

ILLR’s Market Performance

ILLR’s stock has fallen by -27.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 93.69% and a quarterly rise of 71.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.15% for Triller Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.54% for ILLR’s stock, with a -7.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ILLR Trading at 65.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.76%, as shares surge +105.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILLR fell by -27.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7852. In addition, Triller Group Inc saw -71.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILLR starting from Diamond Robert E. Jr., who sold 129,275 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Diamond Robert E. Jr. now owns 150,000 shares of Triller Group Inc, valued at $134,446 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Robert E. Jr., the Director of Triller Group Inc, sold 40,000 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Diamond Robert E. Jr. is holding 279 shares at $40,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Triller Group Inc stands at -4.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.23%. Equity return is now at value -472.07%, with -49.27% for asset returns.

Based on Triller Group Inc (ILLR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at -8.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$249.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Triller Group Inc (ILLR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.