Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TVTX is 86.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TVTX on September 25, 2025 was 1.93M shares.

TVTX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) has increased by 0.74% when compared to last closing price of $24.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-19 that There has been some speculation on Seeking Alpha recently on several biotech/biopharma names that make logical buyout targets. Many firms are on their way to success as standalone entities and have good balance sheets. The article below discusses three promising names that have bright futures but also could attract interest from larger names in the industry.

TVTX’s Market Performance

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has seen a 3.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.67% gain in the past month and a 63.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for TVTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.87% for TVTX’s stock, with a 32.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on June 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TVTX reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for TVTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TVTX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

TVTX Trading at 28.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +39.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.22. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc saw 60.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from REED ELIZABETH E, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, REED ELIZABETH E now owns 89,878 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc, valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.51%. The total capital return value is set at -0.46%. Equity return is now at value -705.73%, with -30.55% for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 12.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$265.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.