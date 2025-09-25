Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Stock Observes 18.16% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has seen a -6.45% decrease in the past week, with a -1.64% drop in the past month, and a -12.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for TMDX’s stock, with a 18.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) is above average at 58.58x. The 36-month beta value for TMDX is also noteworthy at 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TMDX is 32.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.48% of that float. The average trading volume of TMDX on September 25, 2025 was 1.06M shares.

TMDX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) has dropped by -3.53% compared to previous close of $117.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $155 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDX reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for TMDX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 04th, 2025.

TMDX Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.25. In addition, Transmedics Group Inc saw -28.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Hassanein Waleed H, who purchased 8,400 shares at the price of $118.68 back on Aug 06 ’25. After this action, Hassanein Waleed H now owns 477,759 shares of Transmedics Group Inc, valued at $996,912 using the latest closing price.

Hassanein Waleed H, the President & CEO of Transmedics Group Inc, purchased 8,475 shares at $116.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’25, which means that Hassanein Waleed H is holding 486,234 shares at $985,209 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Transmedics Group Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 28.21%, with 8.69% for asset returns.

Based on Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $69.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.