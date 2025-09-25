Trading Update: Ncino Inc (NCNO) Stock Endures 3.87% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ncino Inc (NCNO) has gone down by -6.69% for the week, with a 0.74% rise in the past month and a 9.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.87% for NCNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.37% for NCNO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ncino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NCNO is 106.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.63% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of NCNO was 1.82M shares.

NCNO stock’s latest price update

Ncino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.52% in relation to its previous close of $29.32. However, the company has experienced a -6.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that nCino Integration Gateway delivers a purpose-built bridge for financial institutions and their fintech partners to innovate faster, reduce costs, and scale at speed nCino Integration Gateway delivers a purpose-built bridge for financial institutions and their fintech partners to innovate faster, reduce costs, and scale at speed

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

NCNO Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO fell by -6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.52. In addition, Ncino Inc saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Rieger April, who sold 6,018 shares at the price of $30.40 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Rieger April now owns 234,505 shares of Ncino Inc, valued at $182,971 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ncino Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -3.15%, with -2.22% for asset returns.

Based on Ncino Inc (NCNO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ncino Inc (NCNO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.