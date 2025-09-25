Trading Update: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Stock Endures 1.69% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) has gone up by 0.95% for the week, with a -4.06% drop in the past month and a -2.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for ADP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.39% for ADP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.20x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADP is 404.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of ADP was 1.62M shares.

ADP stock’s latest price update

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.79% in relation to its previous close of $289.21. However, the company has experienced a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Since my previous hold article, shares of Automatic Data Processing have pulled back, becoming a more attractive value than earlier this year. The company topped the analyst consensus for revenue and adjusted diluted EPS in Q4 2025. ADP maintains a fortress-like balance sheet.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $243 based on the research report published on January 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ADP, setting the target price at $267 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

ADP Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $295.61. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc saw 5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Rodriguez Carlos A, who sold 2,813 shares at the price of $295.89 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Rodriguez Carlos A now owns 22,548 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc, valued at $832,325 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the Director of Automatic Data Processing Inc, sold 1,273 shares at $293.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 21,275 shares at $374,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.45%. Equity return is now at value 76.00%, with 7.57% for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.24 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.