Trading Update: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Stock Endures 5.92% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) has seen a 23.04% increase in the past week, with a 16.50% gain in the past month, and a 77.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for ATRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.79% for ATRA’s stock, with a 52.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATRA is at 0.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATRA is 4.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.35% of that float. The average trading volume for ATRA on September 25, 2025 was 51.34K shares.

ATRA stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) has increased by 9.95% when compared to last closing price of $12.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-11 that THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2025 and business updates. Tabelecleucel (tab-cel® or Ebvallo™) for Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease (PTLD) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $1 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to ATRA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

ATRA Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares surge +12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA rose by +23.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc saw 83.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Nguyen AnhCo, who sold 2,958 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Nguyen AnhCo now owns 67,889 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $34,360 using the latest closing price.

Grant-Huerta Yanina, the Chief Accounting Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, sold 1,809 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Grant-Huerta Yanina is holding 35,258 shares at $21,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.36%.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated -0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$75.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.