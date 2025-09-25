TPG Inc (TPG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TPG is 130.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPG on September 25, 2025 was 1.78M shares.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.00% in comparison to its previous close of $64.36, however, the company has experienced a -3.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tide, the UK’s leading business management platform, today announced a strategic investment from TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm. The investment raises Tide’s valuation to $1.5 billion and marks a significant milestone in the Company’s growth journey. The funding will accelerate Tide’s international expansion, support rapid product development and advance its investment into agentic AI. The primary and secondary investment, which totals over $120.

TPG’s Market Performance

TPG Inc (TPG) has seen a -3.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.28% gain in the past month and a 16.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for TPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.93% for TPG’s stock, with a 8.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPG stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for TPG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TPG in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $69 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPG reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for TPG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 20th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TPG, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

TPG Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPG fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.07. In addition, TPG Inc saw 3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

MESSEMER DEBORAH M., the Director of TPG Inc, sold 1,796 shares at $56.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that MESSEMER DEBORAH M. is holding 16,807 shares at $101,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 2.55%, with 0.20% for asset returns.

Based on TPG Inc (TPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $110.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TPG Inc (TPG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.