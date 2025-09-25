Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39x compared to its average ratio. TD has 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TD is 1.70B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TD on September 25, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

TD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has decreased by -0.79% when compared to last closing price of $78.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-23 that The average large U.S. bank stock has a dividend yield of 2.3%. You can do way better than that if you buy Canadian banking giants Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD 0.79%) or Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS -0.74%), which have yields of 3.9% and 4.9%, respectively.

TD’s Market Performance

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.92% gain in the past month and a 8.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for TD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.17% for TD’s stock, with a 20.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.47. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw 21.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Toronto Dominion Bank stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 17.36%, with 1.03% for asset returns.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 19.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.