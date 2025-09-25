Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA)’s stock price has soared by 11.93% in relation to previous closing price of $1.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-09-24 that Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) is set to highlight the design of its mid-stage trial for an experimental multiple sclerosis treatment at a leading international neurology conference this week. The biotechnology company said it will present a poster at the 41st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research of Multiple Sclerosis, or ECTRIMS, being held Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TLSA is at -0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TLSA is 63.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for TLSA on September 25, 2025 was 368.12K shares.

TLSA’s Market Performance

The stock of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) has seen a 18.67% increase in the past week, with a 0.51% rise in the past month, and a 12.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.23% for TLSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.03% for TLSA’s stock, with a 47.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLSA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TLSA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TLSA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on December 22, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

TLSA Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares surge +3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLSA rose by +18.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7585. In addition, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd saw 93.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TLSA

The total capital return value is set at -0.45%. Equity return is now at value -250.49%, with -101.10% for asset returns.

Based on Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -112.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$17.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.