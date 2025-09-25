ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

TDUP has 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TDUP is 94.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDUP on September 25, 2025 was 2.40M shares.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP)'s stock price has plunge by -2.77%relation to previous closing price of $9.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced a full rebrand, with a redesigned user experience and innovative new product features to strengthen its position as a leader in the now-mainstream secondhand market. With three out of four consumers now participating in secondhand shopping, ThredUp is embracing its leadership role by introducing a new, intuit.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP’s stock has fallen by -9.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.52% and a quarterly rise of 21.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for ThredUp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.33% for TDUP’s stock, with a 72.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $12 based on the research report published on August 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDUP reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for TDUP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

TDUP Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP fell by -9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +474.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, ThredUp Inc saw 968.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Rushing Coretha M, who sold 105,000 shares at the price of $10.82 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Rushing Coretha M now owns 148,197 shares of ThredUp Inc, valued at $1,136,342 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -58.93%, with -21.35% for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.