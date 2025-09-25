Thor Industries, Inc (THO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.10% compared to its previous closing price of $102.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. invezz.com reported 2025-09-24 that Shares of Thor Industries gained Wednesday after the recreational-vehicle (RV) maker reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results, even as the company issued a cautious outlook for the year ahead. The stock rose 5.8% to $108.18, putting it on pace for its biggest one-day percentage gain in a month.

Is It Worth Investing in Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) Right Now?

Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for THO is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for THO is 50.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THO on September 25, 2025 was 716.73K shares.

THO’s Market Performance

The stock of Thor Industries, Inc (THO) has seen a 4.33% increase in the past week, with a -2.06% drop in the past month, and a 25.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for THO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.03% for THO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THO

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THO reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for THO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to THO, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

THO Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THO rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.38. In addition, Thor Industries, Inc saw 4.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THO starting from ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, who purchased 3,000 shares at the price of $85.40 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH now owns 136,400 shares of Thor Industries, Inc, valued at $256,200 using the latest closing price.

ZUHL COLLEEN A, the SR. VP AND CHIEF FIN. OFFICER of Thor Industries, Inc, sold 4,354 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16 ’24, which means that ZUHL COLLEEN A is holding 131,905 shares at $500,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Thor Industries, Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.42%, with 3.10% for asset returns.

Based on Thor Industries, Inc (THO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $418.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Thor Industries, Inc (THO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.