Thomson-Reuters Corp (TRI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Thomson-Reuters Corp (NASDAQ: TRI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.92% in comparison to its previous close of $160.79, however, the company has experienced a -6.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supio today announced a strategic partnership with Thomson Reuters, a global content and technology company, unveiled at Supio Summit. Through this collaboration, Thomson Reuters customers will have the ability to leverage Supio’s AI‑powered CaseAware AI™ platform into its legal technology portfolio, unlocking advanced case preparation tools for personal injury law firms across the United States, a market estimated at approximately $61.3 billion in 2024. Personal inju.

Is It Worth Investing in Thomson-Reuters Corp (NASDAQ: TRI) Right Now?

Thomson-Reuters Corp (NASDAQ: TRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TRI is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TRI is 136.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume for TRI on September 25, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

TRI’s Market Performance

TRI’s stock has seen a -6.80% decrease for the week, with a -10.74% drop in the past month and a -19.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for Thomson-Reuters Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.78% for TRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TRI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for TRI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $212 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TRI Trading at -13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRI fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.02. In addition, Thomson-Reuters Corp saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Thomson-Reuters Corp stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 13.26%, with 8.84% for asset returns.

Based on Thomson-Reuters Corp (TRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.88 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Thomson-Reuters Corp (TRI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.