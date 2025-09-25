The Volatility of Republic Services, Inc’s (RSG) Stock: A 0.50% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Republic Services, Inc (RSG) has gone up by 0.50% for the week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month and a -6.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.31% for RSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.96% for RSG’s stock, with a -2.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) is 33.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RSG is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RSG is 201.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On September 25, 2025, RSG’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

RSG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) has decreased by -0.06% when compared to last closing price of $227.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-09 that Recognition highlights the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, human-centered culture PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for a ninth consecutive time.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $240 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RSG Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.61. In addition, Republic Services, Inc saw 12.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Brummer Gregg, who sold 7,338 shares at the price of $233.94 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Brummer Gregg now owns 4,060 shares of Republic Services, Inc, valued at $1,716,652 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services, Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 18.41%, with 6.50% for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services, Inc (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.77 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Republic Services, Inc (RSG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.