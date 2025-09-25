The Volatility of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s (MFG) Stock: A 3.51% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has seen a 3.51% increase in the past week, with a 3.51% gain in the past month, and a 23.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for MFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for MFG’s stock, with a 22.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) is above average at 14.37x. The 36-month beta value for MFG is also noteworthy at 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MFG is 12.38B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of MFG on September 25, 2025 was 2.80M shares.

MFG stock’s latest price update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG)’s stock price has soared by 0.74% in relation to previous closing price of $6.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Investors interested in Banks – Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Mizuho (MFG) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

MFG Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 62.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 8.69%, with 0.32% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.4 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at -6.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.