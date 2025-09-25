The Volatility of Golar Lng’s (GLNG) Stock: A 3.28% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Golar Lng (GLNG) has gone up by 3.28% for the week, with a -6.84% drop in the past month and a 0.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.75% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.20% for GLNG’s stock, with a 2.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLNG is 0.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GLNG is 88.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.44% of that float. On September 25, 2025, GLNG’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

GLNG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) has increased by 2.23% when compared to last closing price of $40.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that Hamilton, Bermuda, September 22, 2025 — Golar LNG Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GLNG), has mandated a syndicate of banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing Monday, September 22. An offering of USD 144A/Reg S denominated benchmark 5NC2 senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) may follow, subject to market conditions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $44.50 based on the research report published on August 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DNB Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLNG reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for GLNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLNG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

GLNG Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.74. In addition, Golar Lng saw 20.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar Lng stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.38%, with -0.17% for asset returns.

Based on Golar Lng (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $138.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Golar Lng (GLNG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.