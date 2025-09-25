The Impact of Market Fluctuations on TotalEnergies SE ADR’s (TTE) Stock

The stock of TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has seen a 2.09% increase in the past week, with a -0.41% drop in the past month, and a 2.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for TTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for TTE’s stock, with a 4.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.16x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TTE is 2.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of TTE was 1.37M shares.

TTE stock’s latest price update

The stock of TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has increased by 1.45% when compared to last closing price of $61.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The consortium formed by TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and RWE has been selected by the Ministry in charge of Industry and Energy as the winner of the Centre Manche 2 (AO8) offshore wind tender. The consortium will be responsible for designing, developing, building, and operating a 1.5 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm off the coast of Normandy. The Largest Renewable Project Ever Developed in France Located more than 40 km off the coast of Normandy, this.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TTE, setting the target price at $60.80 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

TTE Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.65. In addition, TotalEnergies SE ADR saw -9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE ADR stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.96%, with 4.48% for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $41.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.