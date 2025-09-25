The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc’s (ODFL) Stock

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) has gone down by -0.51% for the week, with a -9.27% drop in the past month and a -12.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.80% for ODFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.67% for ODFL’s stock, with a -15.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) is above average at 27.55x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for ODFL is 181.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ODFL on September 25, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

ODFL stock’s latest price update

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.23% compared to its previous closing price of $139.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that ODFL struggles with falling volumes, weak forecasts and industry headwinds that threaten near-term growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $170 based on the research report published on July 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODFL reach a price target of $159, previously predicting the price at $166. The rating they have provided for ODFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 31st, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ODFL, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

ODFL Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.43. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc saw -27.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Satterfield Adam N, who purchased 2,457 shares at the price of $175.93 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Satterfield Adam N now owns 23,594 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc, valued at $432,260 using the latest closing price.

Gantt Greg C, the Director of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc, sold 6,414 shares at $205.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13 ’25, which means that Gantt Greg C is holding 104,266 shares at $1,320,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 26.25%, with 20.10% for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27535.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.9 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.