The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Nusatrip Inc’s (NUTR) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.21% for NUTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.21% for NUTR’s stock, with a 25.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nusatrip Inc (NASDAQ: NUTR) Right Now?

The average trading volume of NUTR on September 25, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

NUTR stock’s latest price update

Nusatrip Inc (NASDAQ: NUTR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.61% compared to its previous closing price of $6.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that New York, NY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NusaTrip Inc (Nasdaq: NUTR) (“NusaTrip” or the “Company”), a leading travel ecosystem with geographical specialization in Southeast Asia (“SEA”) and Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) today announces a filing of its 2Q 2025 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NUTR Trading at 25.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +37.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.26% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nusatrip Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%.

Based on Nusatrip Inc (NUTR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 52.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5009.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at -42.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 355.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nusatrip Inc (NUTR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.