The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Fox Corporation’s (FOX) Stock

The stock of Fox Corporation (FOX) has seen a 1.36% increase in the past week, with a -0.62% drop in the past month, and a 5.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for FOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for FOX’s stock, with a 8.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) Right Now?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.06x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FOX is 148.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of FOX was 1.49M shares.

FOX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) has decreased by -2.04% when compared to last closing price of $55.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-09-22 that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) gained on Monday after President Trump said in a weekend interview that chairman Rupert Murdoch and CEO Lachlan Murdoch are likely to be part of the group of investors buying the US arm of TikTok. Fox A and B shares gained 2.2% and 1.9% respectively in early trading.

FOX Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOX rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.26. In addition, Fox Corporation saw 45.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOX starting from MFT SH Family Trust, who sold 51,113,409 shares at the price of $40.40 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, MFT SH Family Trust now owns 0 shares of Fox Corporation, valued at $2,065,122,533 using the latest closing price.

Tomsic Steven, the Chief Financial Officer of Fox Corporation, sold 39,642 shares at $55.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03 ’25, which means that Tomsic Steven is holding 133,923 shares at $2,192,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Corporation stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 19.96%, with 10.02% for asset returns.

Based on Fox Corporation (FOX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fox Corporation (FOX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.