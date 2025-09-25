The Impact of Market Fluctuations on BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s (BIAF) Stock

In the past week, BIAF stock has gone down by -21.69%, with a monthly decline of -42.63% and a quarterly plunge of -41.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.08% for BioAffinity Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.51% for BIAF’s stock, with a -69.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BIAF is at 2.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BIAF is 0.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume for BIAF on September 25, 2025 was 275.57K shares.

BIAF stock’s latest price update

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF)’s stock price has dropped by -11.91% in relation to previous closing price of $4.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that SAN ANTONIO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #BIAF–bioAffinity Technologies today announced it will effect a 1-for-30 reverse split of its common stock at the opening of trading on September 19, 2025.

BIAF Trading at -46.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.74%, as shares sank -43.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIAF fell by -21.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, BioAffinity Technologies Inc saw -93.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.31% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for BioAffinity Technologies Inc stands at -1.52%. The total capital return value is set at -4.65%. Equity return is now at value -1802.45%, with -204.93% for asset returns.

Based on BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF), the company’s capital structure generated -0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -138.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.