The -7.90% Simple Moving Average of CDW Corp’s (CDW) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CDW stock has gone down by -4.08%, with a monthly decline of -3.60% and a quarterly plunge of -9.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for CDW Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.89% for CDW stock, with a simple moving average of -7.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) Right Now?

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.95x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CDW is 130.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CDW was 1.19M shares.

CDW stock’s latest price update

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.50% compared to its previous closing price of $164.58. However, the company has seen a -4.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, CDW Canada, a leading provider of technology solutions and services for Canadian organizations, released new research exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping Canadian workplaces. Unlocking AI’s Potential: How to Build Trust and Capability in the Canadian Workplace contains research conducted among members of the Angus Reid Forum, including 1,005 office workers across organizations of varying sizes and industries throughout Canada. AI use accelera.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDW stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for CDW by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CDW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $230 based on the research report published on November 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDW reach a price target of $235, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for CDW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 28th, 2024.

CDW Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDW fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.25. In addition, CDW Corp saw -28.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDW starting from KULEVICH FREDERICK J., who sold 28,159 shares at the price of $190.90 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, KULEVICH FREDERICK J. now owns 36,077 shares of CDW Corp, valued at $5,375,581 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for CDW Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 46.39%, with 7.45% for asset returns.

Based on CDW Corp (CDW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.93 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, CDW Corp (CDW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.