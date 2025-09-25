The -13.88% Decline of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc’s (IVP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, IVP stock has gone up by 25.42%, with a monthly gain of 17.97% and a quarterly plunge of -31.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.83% for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.98% for IVP’s stock, with a -44.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ: IVP) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -1.04.

The public float for IVP is 3.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IVP on September 25, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

IVP stock’s latest price update

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ: IVP)’s stock price has soared by 13.46% in relation to previous closing price of $0.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) (“Inspire” or the “Company”), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., announces that Kimball Carr, Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference.

IVP Trading at 29.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVP rose by +25.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9252. In addition, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc saw -94.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVP starting from Watters Timothy, who sold 467 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Dec 26 ’24. After this action, Watters Timothy now owns 0 shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc, valued at $85 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.6% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc stands at -0.84%. The total capital return value is set at -0.85%. Equity return is now at value -809.91%, with -60.39% for asset returns.

Based on Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 31.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 83.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.