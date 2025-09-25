The -13.88% Decline of Insmed Inc’s (INSM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Insmed Inc (INSM) has gone down by -2.61% for the week, with a 9.88% rise in the past month and a 34.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.62% for INSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.68% for INSM’s stock, with a 57.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INSM is 207.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of INSM was 3.23M shares.

INSM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) has plunged by -3.01% when compared to previous closing price of $145.38, but the company has seen a -2.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that —Data from Phase 2b Study of Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder in Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension to be Presented at Late-Breaking ALERT Session — —New Analysis from Phase 3 ASPEN Trial Examines Efficacy and Safety of Brensocatib in Japanese Patients with Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis by Reduction of Exacerbation History— BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it will present seven abstracts from across its late-stage portfolio at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) 2025 Congress, taking place September 27 – October 1, 2025, in Amsterdam.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSM

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSM reach a price target of $126. The rating they have provided for INSM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to INSM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

INSM Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSM fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.41. In addition, Insmed Inc saw 90.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSM starting from Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole, who sold 76,520 shares at the price of $145.45 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole now owns 36,461 shares of Insmed Inc, valued at $11,129,927 using the latest closing price.

SHAROKY MELVIN MD, the Director of Insmed Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $145.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that SHAROKY MELVIN MD is holding 262,675 shares at $1,453,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.38% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Insmed Inc stands at -2.6%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -160.54%, with -48.22% for asset returns.

Based on Insmed Inc (INSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$814.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 73.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Insmed Inc (INSM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.