The -13.88% Decline of I-Mab ADR’s (IMAB) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, IMAB stock has gone down by -3.52%, with a monthly decline of -26.14% and a quarterly surge of 28.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.16% for I-Mab ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.61% for IMAB’s stock, with a 96.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IMAB is 63.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMAB on September 25, 2025 was 2.15M shares.

IMAB stock’s latest price update

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB)’s stock price has dropped by -7.77% in relation to previous closing price of $3.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that I-Mab has pivoted to focus on givastomig for gastric cancer, after divesting its original China portfolio and revamping leadership. Givastomig shows superior early efficacy versus rivals, with promising ORR and safety, but key Phase 1b/2 data in Q1 2026 will be critical. Despite past setbacks, I-Mab’s cash runway and undervalued market cap position it for potential upside if upcoming data is positive.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAB reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for IMAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAB, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

IMAB Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -31.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, I-Mab ADR saw 229.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -22.37%, with -17.07% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$373.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.