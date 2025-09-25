The -13.88% Decline of Arqit Quantum Inc’s (ARQQ) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ARQQ stock has gone up by 3.30%, with a monthly gain of 22.38% and a quarterly plunge of -4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.54% for Arqit Quantum Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.62% for ARQQ’s stock, with a 50.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARQQ is 2.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 40.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARQQ on September 25, 2025 was 617.17K shares.

ARQQ stock’s latest price update

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’s stock price has dropped by -8.27% in relation to previous closing price of $42.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Pure-play quantum computing stocks like IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, and Rigetti Computing are massively overvalued, with hype-driven valuations far exceeding fundamentals. Current revenues are minimal, losses are huge, and dilution risk is high, making these stocks more speculative bets than sound investments. Momentum and hype may drive further rallies, but once sentiment shifts, these names could become prime short opportunities for traders.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $52 based on the research report published on December 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

ARQQ Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares surge +29.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.17. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc saw 602.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.57% for the present operating margin

-1.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arqit Quantum Inc stands at -70.39%. The total capital return value is set at -1.39%. Equity return is now at value -160.52%, with -70.60% for asset returns.

Based on Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -28.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -115.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1664.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.