The 1.24% Simple Moving Average of DocuSign Inc’s (DOCU) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has seen a -0.60% decrease in the past week, with a 13.62% gain in the past month, and a 12.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for DOCU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.70% for DOCU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is above average at 63.38x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DOCU is 199.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOCU on September 25, 2025 was 2.70M shares.

DOCU stock’s latest price update

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.95% in comparison to its previous close of $84.82, however, the company has experienced a -0.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-20 that DocuSign has benefitted from the reiterated durability of enterprise spending trends in the Q2 ’25 earnings season, aided by the raised FY2026 guidance. It is apparent that the SaaS company is growing beyond the legacy eSignature business, as the IAM drives increased cross-selling trends and higher retention rates. These reasons are also why DOCU remains reasonably valued as the consensus raises their forward estimates, with it implying the inflection in its growth story.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $80 based on the research report published on June 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOCU, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

DOCU Trading at 9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.24. In addition, DocuSign Inc saw 44.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, who sold 9,509 shares at the price of $83.10 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY now owns 112,160 shares of DocuSign Inc, valued at $790,235 using the latest closing price.

Chatwani Robert, the President General Mgr, Growth of DocuSign Inc, sold 13,817 shares at $83.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that Chatwani Robert is holding 71,162 shares at $1,148,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 14.23%, with 7.29% for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 113.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $357.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.