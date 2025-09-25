Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TVGN)’s stock price has increased by 2.65% compared to its previous closing price of $0.77. However, the company has seen a -3.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Beta version of PredicTcell™ expands training dataset to ~1.4 million and total dataset to over 6.7 billion records. Potential future T cell therapies could reliably bind to their target nearly every time, dramatically raising the probability of success.

Is It Worth Investing in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TVGN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TVGN is 52.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of TVGN was 847.85K shares.

TVGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) has seen a -3.32% decrease in the past week, with a -13.77% drop in the past month, and a -32.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for TVGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.78% for TVGN’s stock, with a -30.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVGN stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for TVGN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TVGN in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TVGN Trading at -15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVGN fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8522. In addition, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc saw 85.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVGN starting from Saadi Ryan H., who sold 1,438,206 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Saadi Ryan H. now owns 116,814,453 shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc, valued at $1,768,993 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.8% for the present operating margin

-0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc stands at -78.67%. The total capital return value is set at 8.2%. Equity return is now at value -124.74%, with -818.81% for asset returns.

Based on Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN), the company’s capital structure generated -3.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -749.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 410.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.