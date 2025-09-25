Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 17.29% in relation to its previous close of $1.33. However, the company has experienced a 27.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 202,000 shares of Tenaya common stock to two new non-executive employees in connection with the commencement of their employment. The stock options have an exercise price of $1.20 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Tenaya’s common stock on September 15, 2025. Each stock option has a ten-year term and vests as follows over a total of four years: 1/4th of the original number of shares subject to the stock option shall vest on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and 1/48th of the original number of shares subject to the stock option shall vest every month thereafter, subject to such employee’s continued service with Tenaya on each such date.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 3.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TNYA is 137.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNYA on September 25, 2025 was 3.17M shares.

TNYA’s Market Performance

TNYA’s stock has seen a 27.87% increase for the week, with a 45.79% rise in the past month and a 126.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.83% for TNYA’s stock, with a 64.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNYA

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNYA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TNYA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2023.

TNYA Trading at 51.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares surge +44.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNYA rose by +27.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2700. In addition, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc saw -26.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNYA starting from Higa Tomohiro, who sold 2,962 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Higa Tomohiro now owns 95,338 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,711 using the latest closing price.

Tingley Whittemore, the Chief Medical Officer of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, sold 5,053 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Tingley Whittemore is holding 172,803 shares at $6,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNYA

The total capital return value is set at -0.94%. Equity return is now at value -85.21%, with -69.82% for asset returns.

Based on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$102.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.