Techtarget Inc (TTGT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ: TTGT) has decreased by -6.57% when compared to last closing price of $6.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ: TTGT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TTGT is 28.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.87% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of TTGT was 662.58K shares.

TTGT’s Market Performance

The stock of Techtarget Inc (TTGT) has seen a -9.75% decrease in the past week, with a -1.77% drop in the past month, and a -13.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.18% for TTGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.13% for TTGT’s stock, with a -45.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTGT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TTGT by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for TTGT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on June 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTGT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for TTGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2025.

TTGT Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.76% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTGT starting from FLASCHEN DAVID J S, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $5.97 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, FLASCHEN DAVID J S now owns 20,000 shares of Techtarget Inc, valued at $119,324 using the latest closing price.

Nugent Gary John, the Chief Executive Officer of Techtarget Inc, purchased 4,200 shares at $5.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Nugent Gary John is holding 4,200 shares at $24,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.55% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Techtarget Inc stands at -2.59%. The total capital return value is set at -1.1%. Equity return is now at value -5.28%, with -1.70% for asset returns.

Based on Techtarget Inc (TTGT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 77.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$61.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Techtarget Inc (TTGT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.