TE Connectivity plc (TEL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) has plunged by -1.87% when compared to previous closing price of $219.66, but the company has seen a 0.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.51x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TEL is 295.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of TEL was 1.82M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

TEL’s stock has seen a 0.81% increase for the week, with a 5.08% rise in the past month and a 28.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for TE Connectivity plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.07% for TEL’s stock, with a 31.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $200 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEL reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for TEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to TEL, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

TEL Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.19. In addition, TE Connectivity plc saw 45.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from Kroeger Shadrak W, who sold 23,850 shares at the price of $202.99 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Kroeger Shadrak W now owns 25,976 shares of TE Connectivity plc, valued at $4,841,376 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity plc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 11.63%, with 6.09% for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity plc (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 50.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, TE Connectivity plc (TEL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.