TD Synnex Corp (SNX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of TD Synnex Corp (SNX) has seen a -0.56% decrease in the past week, with a 1.41% gain in the past month, and a 9.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for SNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for SNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) Right Now?

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SNX is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SNX is 77.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume for SNX on September 25, 2025 was 713.25K shares.

SNX stock’s latest price update

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX)'s stock price has dropped by -0.28% in relation to previous closing price of $150.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $145 based on the research report published on June 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNX reach a price target of $156, previously predicting the price at $138. The rating they have provided for SNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SNX, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

SNX Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.14. In addition, TD Synnex Corp saw 26.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from Witt Marshall, who sold 861 shares at the price of $149.84 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Witt Marshall now owns 49,777 shares of TD Synnex Corp, valued at $129,012 using the latest closing price.

POLK DENNIS, the Hyve Solutions Executive of TD Synnex Corp, sold 3,000 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that POLK DENNIS is holding 84,660 shares at $445,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Synnex Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 8.83%, with 2.47% for asset returns.

Based on TD Synnex Corp (SNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TD Synnex Corp (SNX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.