TC Energy Corporation (TRP): A Technical Analysis

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26x compared to its average ratio. TRP has 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TRP is 1.04B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRP on September 25, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

TRP stock’s latest price update

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has increased by 0.45% when compared to last closing price of $53.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-09-23 that TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) CEO François Poirier said on Tuesday the company will invest US$8.5 billion over the next five years in new US power projects, based on a forecast of a 45 billion cubic feet per day increase in natural gas demand over the next decade. Poirier made the announcement in an interview with Fox Business’ Mornings With Maria.

TRP’s Market Performance

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a 2.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.48% gain in the past month and a 13.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for TRP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.61% for TRP’s stock, with a 10.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRP Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.19. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 27.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.43% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at 0.34%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 15.25%, with 3.59% for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.