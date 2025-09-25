Tango Therapeutics Inc’s (TNGX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has gone up by 2.36% for the week, with a 16.07% rise in the past month and a 56.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.77% for TNGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.87% for TNGX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 106.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Right Now?

TNGX has 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TNGX is 66.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 38.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNGX on September 25, 2025 was 2.10M shares.

TNGX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) has jumped by 7.14% compared to previous close of $7.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on August 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNGX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TNGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 17th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TNGX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

TNGX Trading at 14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +16.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., who sold 363,541 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. now owns 14,363,975 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,559,329 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.47% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tango Therapeutics Inc stands at -5.99%. The total capital return value is set at -0.79%. Equity return is now at value -76.09%, with -47.01% for asset returns.

Based on Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$143.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.