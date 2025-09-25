Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO) Stock Faces 2.53% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO) has gone down by -2.55% for the week, with a 5.30% rise in the past month and a 1.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.19% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for TTWO’s stock, with a 12.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TTWO is 170.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTWO on September 25, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

TTWO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) has plunged by -2.85% when compared to previous closing price of $251.28, but the company has seen a -2.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that The latest trading day saw Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) settling at $244.12, representing a -2.85% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $265 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TTWO, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

TTWO Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $244.35. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc saw 64.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Siminoff Ellen F, who sold 414 shares at the price of $246.25 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Siminoff Ellen F now owns 3,003 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc, valued at $101,948 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.72% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc stands at -0.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.61%. Equity return is now at value -89.29%, with -37.38% for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -58.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.