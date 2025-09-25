Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Stock Sees a1.08% Increase

In the past week, SNDX stock has gone up by 1.76%, with a monthly decline of -4.15% and a quarterly surge of 68.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.90% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.67% for SNDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SNDX is 83.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.10% of that float. On September 25, 2025, SNDX’s average trading volume was 2.26M shares.

SNDX stock’s latest price update

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.08% compared to its previous closing price of $14.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-19 that There has been some speculation on Seeking Alpha recently on several biotech/biopharma names that make logical buyout targets. Many firms are on their way to success as standalone entities and have good balance sheets. The article below discusses three promising names that have bright futures but also could attract interest from larger names in the industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $44 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 10th of the current year.

SNDX Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.75. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -17.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Metzger Michael A, who sold 157,307 shares at the price of $16.41 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Metzger Michael A now owns 298,661 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,582,021 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.34% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -4.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.7%. Equity return is now at value -113.22%, with -62.43% for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -180.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$313.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.