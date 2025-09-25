Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ)’s stock price has dropped by -1.68% in relation to previous closing price of $9.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-08 that SÃO PAULO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Suzano International Finance B.V (“ Suzano International Finance ”) and Suzano Austria GmbH (“ Suzano Austria ”), both wholly owned subsidiaries of Suzano S.A. (“ Suzano ” or “ Guarantor ”), announce the determination of the Tender Consideration (as defined below) to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding Notes (as defined below) validly tendered in the Offers, excluding any accrued and unpaid interest (the “ Accrued Interest ”), of the outstanding Notes issued by Suzano International Finance and Suzano Austria as set forth in the table below (the “ Notes ”), validly tendered and accepted for purchase. The Offers are being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated September 2, 2025 (the “ Offer to Purchase ”).

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) is above average at 8.38x. The 36-month beta value for SUZ is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SUZ is 1.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume of SUZ on September 25, 2025 was 1.65M shares.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ’s stock has seen a -2.30% decrease for the week, with a -5.26% drop in the past month and a 0.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for Suzano S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.13% for SUZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.51% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw 2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 18.34%, with 4.91% for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $23.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.