Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.17% in relation to its previous close of $0.81. However, the company has experienced a 3.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that ZIBO, China, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a fast-growing innovator in graphite anode materials, today announced its latest operating results, reporting a strong turnaround to profitability in July and August 2025. The Company achieved a combined net profit of over USD 0.57 million across the two months.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EPOW is 0.01.

The public float for EPOW is 13.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPOW on September 25, 2025 was 19.22K shares.

EPOW’s Market Performance

The stock of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW) has seen a 3.31% increase in the past week, with a -1.36% drop in the past month, and a -5.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for EPOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for EPOW stock, with a simple moving average of -5.08% for the last 200 days.

EPOW Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPOW rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8616. In addition, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd saw -12.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.26% for the present operating margin

-0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd stands at -0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -234.48%, with -8.94% for asset returns.

Based on Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$10.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.