StandardAero Inc (SARO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of StandardAero Inc (SARO) has seen a -4.87% decrease in the past week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month, and a -13.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for SARO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.23% for SARO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) Right Now?

StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 65.93x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SARO is 179.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of SARO was 1.92M shares.

SARO stock’s latest price update

StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.75% in relation to its previous close of $26.92. However, the company has experienced a -4.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StandardAero (NYSE: SARO), a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair, today announced the appointment of Gregory Krekeler as President of its Component Repair Services (CRS) business. Krekeler succeeds Kimberly Ashmun, who will remain with the company through the end of the year to support the leadership transition. Krekeler will be bas.

Analysts’ Opinion of SARO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SARO stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SARO by listing it as a “Positive”. The predicted price for SARO in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $34 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SARO reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for SARO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to SARO, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

SARO Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SARO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.23% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SARO starting from Trapp Alex, who sold 73,718 shares at the price of $28.06 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Trapp Alex now owns 16,908 shares of StandardAero Inc, valued at $2,068,166 using the latest closing price.

Trapp Alex, the Chief Strategy Officer of StandardAero Inc, sold 2,873 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19 ’25, which means that Trapp Alex is holding 14,035 shares at $80,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SARO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for StandardAero Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 7.25%, with 2.17% for asset returns.

Based on StandardAero Inc (SARO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $551.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, StandardAero Inc (SARO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.