Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) has decreased by -2.29% when compared to last closing price of $1.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-11 that Standard BioTools (LAB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to a loss of $0.08 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LAB is 365.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LAB on September 25, 2025 was 1.44M shares.

LAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) has seen a -9.22% decrease in the past week, with a -0.78% drop in the past month, and a 0.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for LAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for LAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LAB by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for LAB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1.55 based on the research report published on August 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LAB, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

LAB Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAB fell by -9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3242. In addition, Standard BioTools Inc saw -31.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAB starting from Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L now owns 60,875,000 shares of Standard BioTools Inc, valued at $128,920 using the latest closing price.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, the Director of Standard BioTools Inc, purchased 250,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that Casdin Partners Master Fund, L is holding 60,775,000 shares at $319,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.76% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Standard BioTools Inc stands at -0.78%. The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -22.40%, with -16.55% for asset returns.

Based on Standard BioTools Inc (LAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -35.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$118.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.