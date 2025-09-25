Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) Stock Records 24.79% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) has gone down by -3.48% for the week, with a -0.69% drop in the past month and a 24.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.91% for SGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.41% for SGI stock, with a simple moving average of 23.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE: SGI) Right Now?

Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE: SGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48x compared to its average ratio. SGI has 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SGI is 186.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGI on September 25, 2025 was 2.40M shares.

SGI stock’s latest price update

Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE: SGI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.78%relation to previous closing price of $84.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-08 that A focus on digitization, e-commerce, product innovation and new marketing techniques is encouraging for industry players like WSM and SGI despite industry headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SGI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SGI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on March 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SGI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

SGI Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGI fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.99. In addition, Somnigroup International Inc saw 52.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGI starting from Gates Cathy R., who sold 6,016 shares at the price of $86.85 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Gates Cathy R. now owns 38,575 shares of Somnigroup International Inc, valued at $522,478 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Somnigroup International Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 16.47%, with 3.36% for asset returns.

Based on Somnigroup International Inc (SGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $804.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.