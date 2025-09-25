Solventum Corp (SOLV) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Solventum Corp (SOLV) has seen a -6.40% decrease in the past week, with a -4.54% drop in the past month, and a -6.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for SOLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.52% for SOLV’s stock, with a -3.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solventum Corp (NYSE: SOLV) Right Now?

Solventum Corp (NYSE: SOLV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06x compared to its average ratio. SOLV has 36-month beta value of 0.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SOLV is 147.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOLV on September 25, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

SOLV stock’s latest price update

Solventum Corp (NYSE: SOLV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.08% in relation to its previous close of $71.82. However, the company has experienced a -6.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-16 that Investors interested in stocks from the Medical Services sector have probably already heard of Solventum (SOLV) and Medpace (MEDP). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SOLV by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for SOLV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on September 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOLV reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for SOLV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

SOLV Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLV fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.91. In addition, Solventum Corp saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOLV starting from 3M CO, who sold 8,800,000 shares at the price of $73.45 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, 3M CO now owns 25,569,190 shares of Solventum Corp, valued at $646,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Solventum Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 11.64%, with 2.56% for asset returns.

Based on Solventum Corp (SOLV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Solventum Corp (SOLV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.