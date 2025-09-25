Solaris Resources Inc (SLSR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLSR is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SLSR is 89.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLSR on September 25, 2025 was 50.81K shares.

SLSR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Solaris Resources Inc (AMEX: SLSR) has jumped by 11.93% compared to previous close of $5.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that The consensus price target hints at a 91.9% upside potential for Solaris Resources Inc. (SLSR). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

SLSR’s Market Performance

SLSR’s stock has risen by 21.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.04% and a quarterly rise of 38.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for Solaris Resources Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.63% for SLSR’s stock, with a 48.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLSR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SLSR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SLSR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on August 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLSR reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for SLSR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 03rd, 2024.

SLSR Trading at 18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +15.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLSR rose by +21.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Solaris Resources Inc saw 142.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLSR

The total capital return value is set at -0.96%. Equity return is now at value -49055.41%, with -87.63% for asset returns.

Based on Solaris Resources Inc (SLSR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 63.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$67.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solaris Resources Inc (SLSR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.