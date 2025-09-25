Sol Strategies Inc (STKE): A Technical Analysis

STKE has 36-month beta value of 1.00.

STKE currently public float of 16.11M.The average trading volume of STKE on September 25, 2025 was 323.46K shares.

STKE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sol Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: STKE) has decreased by -12.11% when compared to last closing price of $5.7.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. thenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that September 24, 2025, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research (www.watertowerresearch.com) has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on SOL Strategies, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKE) titled, “Taking Solana to the Next Level”. The report can be accessed here. Sol Strategies, Inc. is an investment company. The firm is focused on the Solana ecosystem, which provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable decentralized finance. The company was founded on October 1, 2002, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its DAT++ strategy enables institutional blockchain participation and embodies the company’s catchphrase, “Solana Grows, We Win. It’s That Simple.”

STKE’s Market Performance

Sol Strategies Inc (STKE) has experienced a -19.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.51% drop in the past month, and a -62.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.91% for STKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.59% for STKE’s stock, with a -65.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STKE Trading at -33.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -27.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKE fell by -19.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Sol Strategies Inc saw 350.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STKE

Equity return is now at value -6.25%, with -4.22% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sol Strategies Inc (STKE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.