Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) is 26.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SQM is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SQM is 141.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. On September 25, 2025, SQM’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

SQM stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has increased by 2.90% when compared to last closing price of $43.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-22 that I maintain my buy rating on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile, emphasizing its financial resilience and strategic position despite ongoing lithium market pressures and margin compression. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile’s valuation is fair—not undervalued, but not overpriced—supported by superior profitability metrics and operational efficiency versus peers. Short-term risks include weak lithium prices, regulatory uncertainty in Chile, and increased global competition, making 2025 a transitional year.

SQM’s Market Performance

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has experienced a 4.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.49% drop in the past month, and a 27.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for SQM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.95% for SQM stock, with a simple moving average of 16.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $55 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQM reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for SQM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2024.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to SQM, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

SQM Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.70. In addition, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR saw 18.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.29%, with 4.29% for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.