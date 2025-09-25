Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLDE) is above average at 1.38x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SLDE is 72.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of SLDE on September 25, 2025 was 898.05K shares.

SLDE stock’s latest price update

Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLDE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.16% in relation to its previous close of $14.67. However, the company has experienced a 10.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Slide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLDE) today announced that it has joined the Russell 2000® Index, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, September 22, 2025 as part of the quarterly U.S. Russell Index Initial Public Offering (IPO) update.

SLDE’s Market Performance

Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) has seen a 10.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.59% gain in the past month and a -34.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for SLDE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.77% for SLDE’s stock, with a -17.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDE stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for SLDE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SLDE in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $19 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLDE reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SLDE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

Citizens JMP gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to SLDE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

SLDE Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.12% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDE starting from Bruce Beth Witte, who sold 31,029 shares at the price of $15.81 back on Jun 23 ’25. After this action, Bruce Beth Witte now owns 251,645 shares of Slide Insurance Holdings Inc, valued at $490,568 using the latest closing price.

ROHDE STEPHEN L, the Director of Slide Insurance Holdings Inc, sold 11,082 shares at $15.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23 ’25, which means that ROHDE STEPHEN L is holding 9,335 shares at $175,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Slide Insurance Holdings Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%.

Based on Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 14.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 86.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $284.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.