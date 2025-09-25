SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) has decreased by -1.96% when compared to last closing price of $15.3.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that In the closing of the recent trading day, SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) stood at $15.2, denoting a -1.81% move from the preceding trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SKYT is 3.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SKYT is 28.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKYT on September 25, 2025 was 1.20M shares.

SKYT’s Market Performance

SKYT stock saw an increase of 11.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.38% and a quarterly increase of 43.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.71% for SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.66% for SKYT’s stock, with a 51.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKYT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for SKYT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to SKYT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

SKYT Trading at 31.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares surge +29.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT rose by +14.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.15. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc saw 69.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYT starting from Manko Steve, who sold 43,383 shares at the price of $15.13 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Manko Steve now owns 368,407 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc, valued at $656,298 using the latest closing price.

Unterseher Loren A, the Director of SkyWater Technology Inc, sold 120,000 shares at $14.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19 ’25, which means that Unterseher Loren A is holding 6,931,626 shares at $1,686,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for SkyWater Technology Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -34.11%, with -5.28% for asset returns.

Based on SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $25.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 23.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.