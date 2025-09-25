Sky Quarry Inc (SKYQ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for SKYQ is 16.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SKYQ on September 25, 2025 was 4.38M shares.

SKYQ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sky Quarry Inc (NASDAQ: SKYQ) has dropped by -0.56% compared to previous close of $0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that WOODS CROSS, Utah, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) (“Sky Quarry” or “the Company”), an integrated energy solutions company, today announced the appointment of Marcus Laun as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

SKYQ’s Market Performance

Sky Quarry Inc (SKYQ) has experienced a -13.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.33% drop in the past month, and a -39.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.51% for SKYQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.82% for SKYQ’s stock, with a -42.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKYQ Trading at -16.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares sank -11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.33% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Delwo Darryl, the Former CFO of Sky Quarry Inc, sold 110,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that Delwo Darryl is holding 15,000 shares at $80,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.47% for the present operating margin

-0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sky Quarry Inc stands at -0.71%. The total capital return value is set at -0.85%. Equity return is now at value -80.01%, with -38.38% for asset returns.

Based on Sky Quarry Inc (SKYQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sky Quarry Inc (SKYQ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.