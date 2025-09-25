SiTime Corp (SITM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of SiTime Corp (SITM) has gone up by 5.56% for the week, with a 26.79% rise in the past month and a 44.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.87% for SITM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.21% for SITM’s stock, with a 44.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SITM is at 2.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SITM is 20.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.56% of that float. The average trading volume for SITM on September 25, 2025 was 409.96K shares.

SITM stock’s latest price update

SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.66% in comparison to its previous close of $318.05, however, the company has experienced a 5.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-09-17 that SiTime on Wednesday released a new chip aimed at helping it enter a $4 billion market and land customers in wearable electronic devices.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SITM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SITM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $260 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITM reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for SITM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 27th, 2024.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SITM, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

SITM Trading at 26.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +19.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITM rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.08. In addition, SiTime Corp saw 79.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Howe Elizabeth A., the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of SiTime Corp, sold 1,000 shares at $298.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Howe Elizabeth A. is holding 65,070 shares at $298,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for SiTime Corp stands at -0.32%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -9.17%, with -7.65% for asset returns.

Based on SiTime Corp (SITM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$74.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SiTime Corp (SITM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.